Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

