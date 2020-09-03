Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $210.6-215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.88 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

