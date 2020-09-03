Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.01-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.6-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.75 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.08 EPS.

CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.09.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Insiders have sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

