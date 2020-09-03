Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.