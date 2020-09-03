Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Crocs worth $46,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

