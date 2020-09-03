Critical Survey: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) vs. Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CoStar Group and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 19.76% 8.81% 7.24% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CoStar Group and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $817.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -4.04, indicating that its stock price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Protagenic Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 24.69 $314.96 million $9.12 96.25 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company has a strategic relationship with Buxton Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

