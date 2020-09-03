Critical Review: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) versus Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 3.60 $183.79 million $3.20 18.75 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.85 $272.34 million $2.69 9.12

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 16.70% 20.25% 12.83% Federated Hermes 21.18% 29.16% 16.04%

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Houlihan Lokey and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 3 2 0 2.40 Federated Hermes 0 3 2 0 2.40

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus price target of $59.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Risk & Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Houlihan Lokey on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

