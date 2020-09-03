CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In related news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 330.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

