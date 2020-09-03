Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CIK opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

