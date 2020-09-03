Craig Hallum Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $150.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,403 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.