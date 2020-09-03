Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $43,006,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Coty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 878.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

