Cormark Increases Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target to C$5.25

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLG. Pi Financial set a C$1.80 price objective on Troilus Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Troilus Gold from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. Troilus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.