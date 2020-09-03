Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $105.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 428,641 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

