Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 41,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $317.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

