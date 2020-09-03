Contrasting Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tuniu and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Tuniu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $327.64 million 0.41 -$100.43 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.20 $33.34 million $0.65 16.66

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tuniu has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -48.71% -20.66% -9.07% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Tuniu on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services; and advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

