Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.32 ($115.67).

Shares of CON stock opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.34 and a 200-day moving average of €83.89.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

