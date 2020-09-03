Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.32 ($115.67).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Tuesday. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.