Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.32 ($115.67).

CON opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.89.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

