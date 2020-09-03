Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CONN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.46. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

