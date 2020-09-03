ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

