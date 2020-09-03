Comparing Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -80.00% -13.44% -5.45% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Profire Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $956.50 million 0.06 -$567.06 million ($0.19) -2.67 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.89 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forum Energy Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forum Energy Technologies and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 5 4 0 0 1.44 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 229.26%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, industrial heat exchanger and cooling systems, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.