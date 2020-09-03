Comparing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) & Rand Capital (OTCMKTS:RAND)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Rand Capital -19.91% 1.67% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Rand Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Rand Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.63 $516.34 million N/A N/A Rand Capital $2.72 million 10.53 -$2.29 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Rand Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

