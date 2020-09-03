Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CMC opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 696.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

