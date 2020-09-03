Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CLNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.
NYSE CLNY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.97. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
