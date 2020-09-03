Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE CLNY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.97. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other Colony Capital news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,259.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark M. Hedstrom bought 25,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 722,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,635.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

