COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCHGY. Societe Generale upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

