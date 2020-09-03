COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Societe Generale raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

