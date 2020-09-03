Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $839-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.07 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

NYSE CLDR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

