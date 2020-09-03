Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.97

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 13625912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudera by 254.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

