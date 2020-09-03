Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.5 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

