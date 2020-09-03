Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Northland Securities

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

CLDR stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

