Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $839-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.69 million.Cloudera also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.14.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

