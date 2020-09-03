ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.65% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of YLDE stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

