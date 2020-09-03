Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 871 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

