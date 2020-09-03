Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 55 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $765.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $683.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.81. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.84.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,119 shares of company stock worth $30,613,333 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

