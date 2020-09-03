Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 184 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.