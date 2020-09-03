Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 112.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 249,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

EQR stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

