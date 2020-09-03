Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,019 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.