Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $110.16 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.