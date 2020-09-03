Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $52,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47.

