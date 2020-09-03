Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $50,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bruker by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 716,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 543,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

