Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $60,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Omnicell by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

