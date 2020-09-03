Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $58,000 Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $532.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

