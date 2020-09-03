Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $55,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,470. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

