Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $52,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 43.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

