Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $50,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Energizer were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENR stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

