Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

