Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $35,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 272.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

