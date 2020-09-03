Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NYSE PH opened at $214.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

