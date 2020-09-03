Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 3,069.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bunge were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.