Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $5,252,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $3,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 682.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,721 shares of company stock worth $3,950,255. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

